For a while now, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign have been carving out their own niche in the game on the Drill Rap scene and though it may not be as prominent as it was a few years ago, there’s still an audience that follows it and them faithfully.
Today the two New Yorkers link up to give their fans some more heat for this summer in the clip to “Bla Bla” in which Tjay and Fivio hit the streets with their respective crews and turn up in various spots around the city and turn everyday blocks in straight up parties with their energy. Looks like fun.
Ghost Kids meanwhile continue to grow grow their popularity and for their latest animated clip to “Goin’ Off,” the rap duo get an assist from LA’s own Vince Staples who’s cartoon version of himself properly rocks a crown as he hypnotizes the Ghost Kidz bear and dog avatars.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from EST Gee, Tommy Lee Sparta, and more.
LILTJAY FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “BLA BLA”
GHOST KIDS FT. VINCE STAPLES – “GOIN’ OFF”
EST GEE – “WORLD IS YOURS”
TOMMY LEE SPARTA – “STREET SMART”
DDG – “HARD ON MYSELF”
DENZEL CURRY – “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ”
SKILLA BABY FT. RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “FEAR OF GOD”
SLIM $ANTANA – “STIMMY”
DON TRIP – “28 GRAMS”
Lil Tjay ft. Fivio Foreign “Bla Bla,” Ghost Kids ft. Vince Staples “Goin’ Off” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com
