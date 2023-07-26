Kelontae Gavin is back with another moving testimony with his latest single, “Live Again,” from his just-released album, Testify.
Written by fellow artist Jekalyn Carr, the track is described as Kelontae’s personal prayer. “We all go through things, we all suffer,” he said, “but in John 10:10, Jesus said, ‘I am come that you might have life and have it more abundantly. ’The key word ‘again ’means that if you feel like that’s it, pick up your gloves and keep on truckin.’”
To talk more about the track, the SC native called in to chat with “Auntie” Melissa Wade for our exclusive interview! Check out the full interview above and the video for “Live Again” below!
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, “Live Again” was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair