Cardi B Shakes Up The Internet In A Curve-Hugging Chrome Hearts Bodysuit

Cardi B made a surprise appearance during her hubby Offset’s show, serving body and flexing in a custom Chrome Hearts bodysuit that fit like a second skin. She paired the look with ankle-breaking 7 inch Saint Laurent heels.

Cardi B Slays Chrome Hearts Look

One thing about Cardi B, she’s going to flex. Cardi first rapped about the popular urban luxury brand on Latto’s Put It On The Floor Again.

Her latest Instagram post shows how much of a badass the femcee is. She posted a fly picture on her feed in a blue, black, and white long-sleeve bodysuit that hit her lady lumps in all the right places. The all-in-one outfit, which resembled a wetsuit, featured a mock turtleneck and the words Chrome and Hearts scribed in white on both sleeves. The bodysuit hit at Cardi’s ankles, and the “Up” rapper wore black platform heels to complement her look. The artist’s other accessories included silver drop earrings, clear sunglasses, and chrome stiletto nails. She topped her entire look off with a $79,000 Hermes Shiny Black Porosus Crocodile Leather Birkin that we believe was a gift from her husband.

Cardi posted the sizzling pictures with the caption, “New chrome you don’t got it at home..Thanks babe .” Her post garnered over 1 million likes, with followers praising her look and flooding her comment section with emojis. From Latto to Yandy Smith, they all adored her body.

Cardi’s post comes on the heels of allegations of her and Offset dealing with marital woes. While we don’t know if the hip-hop couple has patched things up, we do know that they have been pretty chill and were recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week looking chic at high-end shows such as Balenciaga and Thom Brown.

