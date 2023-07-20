Frontier Airlines is celebrating their 29th anniversary with a special deal for customers! The celebratory sale features flights as low as $29 which allows travelers to enjoy discounted fares for trips scheduled until November 15th (some dates are blacked out meaning you cannot book on those days).
The $29 bundle provides passengers with a carry-on bag, a checked bag and the liberty to choose their preferred seat, a bonus you can’t pass up! There is also a $49 add-on bundle which offers a refundable ticket and one free reservation change. “Customers who purchase ‘The Perks’ during the promotional period will receive double Frontier Miles. Those who purchase ‘The Works’ will receive triple Frontier Miles,” revealed a company spokesperson.
To secure these discounted rates, tickets must be purchased online at FlyFrontier.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20.
source: travelnoire.com
Frontier Airlines Celebrates 29th Anniversary with Unbeatable $29 Flights Today Only! was originally published on kysdc.com
