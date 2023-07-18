Willie Moore Jr Show

Queen Latifah Set to Become First Female Emcee Honored at the Kennedy Center

Published on July 18, 2023

Source: NBC / Getty


Congratulations to Queen Latifah who will soon become the first female emcee ever to be honored for her artistic achievement at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors on December 3rd.

Queen Latifah Set to Become First Female Emcee Honored at the Kennedy Center  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

