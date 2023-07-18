Congratulations to Queen Latifah who will soon become the first female emcee ever to be honored for her artistic achievement at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors on December 3rd.
Queen Latifah Set to Become First Female Emcee Honored at the Kennedy Center was originally published on praiserichmond.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot
-
[VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe