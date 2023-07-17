Suspects In Young Dolph’s Murder To Stand Trial In March Of 2024

It’s been almost two years since the tragic death of Young Dolph, and now the two men charged with his murder will have their day in court as a trial date was set Friday (July 14).
According to The Grio, a judge has set a trial date of March 11, 2024 for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith for the shooting of Young Dolph near a Memphis bakery on Nov. 17, 2021. Both Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge they’ve been hit with, but they’re not the only men charged in connection with the 2021 killing.
The Grio reports:
Jermarcus Johnson, the half brother of Justin Johnson, pleaded guilty June 9 to three counts of accessory after the fact, and he could testify at the trial.
