D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Pamela Smith as the next Chief of Police. Smith holds the distinction of being the first African American to assume this role in the history of the MPD. With an impressive 25 years of law enforcement experience, she most recently served as the Assistant Chief of Police in the Homeland Security Bureau.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Before that, Smith made significant contributions as the MPD’s Chief Equity Officer, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the department. Her career began in 1998 with the United States Park Police in San Francisco, and she has since served in New York and Atlanta.
This appointment follows the retirement of former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee in May, during which time Ashan Benedict acted as the interim police chief. In June, Mayor Bowser sought community input through a survey to determine the priorities for the next police chief.
READ MORE:
- Tigers On Ice! First HBCU Ice Hockey Team To Arrive At Tennessee State
- Nine Dead Including Gunman In Dallas-Area Mass Shooting
- A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
- Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here
- Black Radio United For The Vote
- Protester Files Civil Lawsuit After Being Forcefully Sedated By Paramedics While Handcuffed
- Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
- Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility
- Indiana Women’s Prison Infiltrated By Male Inmates, Subjected To Rape And “Night Of Terror”
- Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DC Appoints Their First Black Woman Police Chief was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot
-
[VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe