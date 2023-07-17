Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris are heating up Instagram in a new story posted to the platform. Taking a break from her fabulous vacation, Lori blessed us with a cute video of her and former Snowfall actor, Damson kissing and having fun in the sun.

The SKN Founder continues to enjoy her vacation with family and her beau in Europe. In a series of stories and in-feed posts, Lori shares moments with her fans, giving them a glimpse of the lavish trip.

Her most recent stories show videos and pictures of Damson, her gorgeous skin, and her fabulous flat abs. Lori also posted a “Happy Birthday” message to 26-year-old brother Wynton.

On her feed, Lori added a new carousel post from the trip. The lead picture features Lori in an off-the-shoulder orange dress with exaggerated flower details. Captioned,” Fresh seafood, Rosé and sunshine ,” see the photo slides below.

Earlier dispelling dating rumors of a relationship with rapper Quavo, Lori is glowing. She is unbothered, unfazed, and in love. We are here for it!

See the Lori’s recent story posted to the Shaderoom below.

Who else is ready to go on a baecation?

Baecation Me Please: Lori Harvey And Boyfriend Damson Idris Are Couples Goals On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com