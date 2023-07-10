Watch: ‘The Nun II’ Returns With A Thrilling Trailer Starring Taissa Farmiga & Storm Reid

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Conjuring universe magnifies with its next iteration in The Nun series with The Nun II, starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid. Read more details about the upcoming thriller and watch the official trailer inside.

Farmiga returns to the series as Sister Irene, who is charged with defeating the evil demonic nun Valak (Bonnie Aarons). The movie is set in 1956 in France. A priest is murdered and evil is spreading across the country. It’s up to Sister Irene to stop Valak once again. In the trailer, Reid plays a fellow nun, who helps Sister Irene in her efforts to conquer Valak.

The trailer description reads:

New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller “The Nun II,” the next chapter in the story of “The Nun,” the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion “The Conjuring” Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Taissa Farmiga (“The Nun,” “The Gilded Age”) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (“Tirailleurs,” “The Nun”), Storm Reid (“The Last of Us,” “The Suicide Squad”), Anna Popplewell (“Fairytale,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from “The Nun”), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent. Michael Chaves (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing (“Eli,” “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”) and Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” “Malignant”),with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman. The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Atomic Monster’s James Wan produce, continuing their collaboration as filmmakers on all of the previous “Conjuring” films. “The Nun II” is executive produced by Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michael Polaire. Joining Chaves behind the camera are director of photography Tristan Nyby (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Dark and the Wicked”), production designer Stéphane Cressend (“Les Vedettes,” “The French Dispatch”), editor Gregory Plotkin (2022’s “Scream,” “Get Out”), visual effects producer Sophie A. Leclerc (“Finch,” “Lucy”) and costume designer Agnès Béziers (“Oxygen,” “The Breitner Commando”), with composer Marco Beltrami (2022’s “Scream,” ”Venom: Let There Be Carnage”) providing the score. “The Conjuring” Universe is the highest grossing horror franchise in history with $2+ billion worldwide. Globally, four of “The Conjuring” Universe titles have earned more than $300 million worldwide each (“The Nun,” $366 million; “The Conjuring 2,” $322 million; “The Conjuring,” $320 million; “Annabelle: Creation,” $307 million), and all seven have each grossed more than $200 million. “The Nun” is the top-earning film in the franchise, with more than $366 million worldwide. New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, “The Nun II,” distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set to open in North America on September 8, 2023 and internationally beginning 6 September, 2023.

Farmiga, Reid and Aarons star alongside Jonas Bloquet, Anna Popplewell and an international ensemble cast.

M3GAN and Malignant writer Akela Cooper co-wrote The Nun II with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing based upon characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman. Wan also produces via Atomic Monster with The Safran Company’s Peter Safran.

The Nun II is executive produced by Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michael Polaire.

The Nun II will debut in theaters September 8 from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Be sure to watch the official trailer below:

