

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to end affirmative action, meaning that race can no longer be used as a factor in the college admissions process. With this decision poised to have a lasting effect on prospective college students (not just Black students), Melissa Wade and Real Talk‘s Warren Ballentine have a frank conversation about what’s next.

Faithfully Speaking on Affirmative Action was originally published on thelightnc.com