HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Faithfully Speaking on Affirmative Action

| 07.10.23
Dismiss


In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to end affirmative action, meaning that race can no longer be used as a factor in the college admissions process. With this decision poised to have a lasting effect on prospective college students (not just Black students), Melissa Wade and Real Talk‘s Warren Ballentine have a frank conversation about what’s next.

Faithfully Speaking on Affirmative Action  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Black America Web
Close