The Houston native pulled up on DJ J-Que and G-Mane on Monday (July 10) to share the news with the city.

Check out a clip from the interview below.

While you’re here check out Ken’s 2022 XXL Freshman Freestyle below.

Ken’s been putting in work for some years now. In 2019 she told 97.9 her dreams of making it big, and how she went from rapping as a way to have fun with friends to taking things more seriously.

“I been rapping for like seven years. You know, we from Houston so we be freestyling randomly. And them first freestyles sucked but they were kind of ‘good’ sucked, you know? I wrote my first song and it kind of sucked. I don’t know what made me go and say, “Aight let me write it” but I let my friends at school hear it and they were like, ‘Oh this kinda cool.’ My freestyle I ever dropped … like 5-6 years ago got 100 plays in like 30 minutes and … I got good later on!”

Exclusive: Houston’s Own KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation! was originally published on theboxhouston.com