WILDWOOD, Fla. — Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he’s been locked up in Florida.
Sources with knowledge of the incident say it happened on Sunday and involved just one other inmate.
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes when he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Hill Harper Running For U.S. Senate Seat in Michigan
- Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison
- Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Denied Reparations After State School Chief Downplayed ‘Skin Color’ In Violence
