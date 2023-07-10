Dr. Gerald Horne & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houston’s Professor of History & African Studies, Dr. Gerald Horne, will take over our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Horne will assess Dr. Cornel Wests Presidential bid, Africa & Ukraine, the BRICS Summit, India Aire, Janet Yellen, Biden in the UK, his new book & more. Before Dr. Horne, Financial Expert JB Bryan explains the latest job and inflation reports. JB will review how the IRS Quietly Changed the Rules on Your Children’s Inheritance.
