CeCe Winans Adds More Dates For “Believe For It” Tour

CeCe Winans announced the final dates of her highly anticipated Believe For It Tour!
The “Believe For It” tour features special guests Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney.
“It has been amazing to have the opportunity to tour and sing these songs across the country. I think my favorite memory of the Believe For It Tour has been the feeling of true unity in worship that the audiences have brought to every single night. I am so excited to have Jenn and Todd joining me on these final dates as we wrap up the tour while looking to the future. God is so good,” said Winans.
Below are the final dates:
- October 11 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
- October 12 – New York, NY (Brooklyn) – Kings Theater
- October 13 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
- October 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
- October 19 – St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
Below are the originally announced dates:
- August 6 – Paducah, KY – The Carson Center
- August 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center
- August 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair
- September 15 – Nashville, TN – The Fisher Center
- September 16 – Wilkesboro, NC – Faithfest
- September 29 – South Bend, IN
To purchase tickets and find more information, click here.
