LIFT UP LEADERS

In a society where we can pick and choose according to personal preference, our church leaders do not stand much of a chance when submitted to critique. How often do we walk away from a sermon, teaching, or conversation with a leader and pick out what we didn’t like about it?

It is true that church leaders can lie, cheat, and gossip as much as anyone else. Many great leaders have fallen prey to great sin and cannot be trusted anymore. However, there are also many wonderful men and women of God who are living out their calling to “feed his sheep” and “make disciples of all people”. These are the leaders that need our prayer and encouragement. God has placed these people over you to watch out for your soul. Are you praying for your leaders, or just complaining about them? Be respectful to those God has put over you; learn to be helpful, not a hindrance!

Prayer:

Dear Lord, I’m sorry when I have complained too much about my church leaders, or those in authority over me. I pray for them now, Lord, that you would strengthen them. Help them to maintain integrity and give them grace as they lead.

Scripture:

Hebrews 13:17 (NKJV) Obey those who rule over you, and be submissive, for they watch out for your souls, as those who must give account. Let them do so with joy and not with grief, forthat would be unprofitable for you.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Lift Up Leaders (June 29th) was originally published on praisedc.com