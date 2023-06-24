Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans A Hilarious Instagram Update: ‘Y’all Miss Me?’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Although Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break from music, she’s still keeping fans up to date on her busy life over on social media. The star took to TikTok and Instagram over the weekend to share one of her hilarious video updates on what’s she’s been up to lately, taking fans on a behind the scenes journey of some of her latest life moments.

“B—-, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned to do a motherf—ing pull up,” she started in the clip’s narration while showing a video of herself doing pull ups at the gym with her new trainer. “Ok, so anyways, I can’t drop music right now but, b—-, I might as well drop a little workout routine,” she continued in the sped up clip.

After the gym clip, the self proclaimed hot girl showed herself and her dancers as they got cryotherapy, telling her fans that the did the procedure “because, b—-, we’re going to tear it up [onstage] so I need my legs, ligaments, joints, knees to be percolating.”

She then shared BTS scenes of herself looking at Birkin bags at Hermès in Paris, France, before getting glam, having a creative meeting, and attending the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show earlier this week.

“What’s been going onn hotties y’all miss me? Dont ask me bout no dang music rn lol” she captioned the hilarious video. Check out the post below.

Last month, the “Savage” rapper revealed to fans that she’s taking a much-needed break from music to focus on her mental health and wellbeing. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she explained. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

