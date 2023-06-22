Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

STANDING AT THE LAST

We serve a God who at the end, after everything has fallen and everything has changed, will still stand. In all of our confusion, suffering, and hopelessness, we have the enduring promise of serving the one who will always be greater.

It’s easy to become discouraged in this life, but when we adjust our perspective to view everything against the backdrop of a victorious Savior, we can face absolutely anything with great confidence and peace.

Scripture:

Isaiah 25:1 Lord, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done wonderful things. things planned long ago.

Prayer:

Thank you Lord, that in you, I can have the confidence of a victorious outcome no matter how great the obstacles are that I am facing. Help me walk as one who is assured of my victory, trusting fully in my Savior who won it for me.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Standing At The Last (June 22nd) was originally published on praisedc.com