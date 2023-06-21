Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B will explain how we can benefit from the Summer Solstice that begins later that morning. Doctah B will also discuss detoxification and the link between our DNA & Telomeres. Before we hear from Doctah B, Metaphysician Minister Gabre Amlak will deliver his mid-year reading. Minister Amlak will also give you a free mini-reading of your Energy Chart if you provide him with your name & date of birth.
Doctah B & Minister Gabre Amlak l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
