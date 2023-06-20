No Sh*t !: Bidet, Doors & Other Items From JAY-Z & Beyonce’s Former Mansion Up For Grabs On eBay

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyhive and Jigga fans, listen up. Want to furnish your homes with some items from their former home? Here is your chance.

Spotted on TMZ, some eyebrow-raising items from JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s former home have hit the eBay auction block, and if you got the coins, you could get your hands on the items.

Per TMZ:

Eric from “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” tells TMZ … he has some sweet items up on the site, all from a pad they rented — in addition to the bidet, which has an asking price of $2,400, Eric’s selling some sconces, exterior lights, and a huge, arched metal door frame.

There are also some beautiful French doors, which could actually be spotted inside the home before the whole place was redone.

As we reported, the Carters signed a one-year lease for a Holmby Hills mansion back in 2015, and the owner sold the place after they moved out.

Eric says the new owners of the spot wanted to do a complete renovation, resulting in the scrapped items making their way to Eric in 2017. So if you ever wanted to put your cheeks on the same bidet Beyoncé and JAY-Z used, this is your chance to have those exclusive bragging rights. As for the power couple’s new digs, they recently dropped a bag on a new Malibu mansion for themselves, Blue, and the twins, Rumi and Sir. If you’re dead a** thinking about bidding on any of the items, we wish you luck but understand we will judge the hell out of you. — Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

