RCA Inspiration Celebrates Four Nominations For The 2023 BET Awards, Honoring The Hit Collaboration by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Nashville, TN (June 9, 2023) – RCA Inspiration celebrates the newly-announced BET Awards 2023 nominations, with four nominations. The hit collaboration by Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) garnered three nominations, and a featured song from the Kingdom Business: Season 1 Soundtrack garnered one nomination for this month’s upcoming show.

Honoring their celebrated live album release Kingdom Book One (Tribl Records/Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration), Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin’s BET Awards nominations include Best Group and two nods in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award category for their album’s two singles, “Bless Me” and “Kingdom” (feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore). Also nominated in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award category is the song “One Moment from Glory” sung by Yolanda Adams, featured from the release of the Kingdom Business: Season 1 Soundtrack.

Released in 2022, the album Kingdom Book One has continued to garner accolades and make an impact with listeners worldwide. Recorded live with the collaboration of 1,300 inmates in a Florida prison yard, highlighting awareness to the issue of mass incarceration and sharing powerful ministry and love, the performances include the chart-topping track “Kingdom,” “Bless Me,” “Melodies from Heaven,” “Fear Is Not My Future” and more. To date, the album has garnered four awards earlier this year, winning an NAACP Image Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, and three wins at the 56th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. Also released in 2022, the Kingdom Business: Season 1 Soundtrack features original music from the popular BET+ series “Kingdom Business,” with thirteen tracks from stars Yolanda Adams, Serayah, and more. Catch the 2023 BET Awards, airing live on Sunday, June 25th, 2023, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on BET.

Ron Hill, SVP of A&R at RCA Inspiration says: “Kingdom Book One has truly been a special collaboration that continues to be a well of blessing, celebrating the grace and faith in God’s Kingdom that can bond us together. And releasing this soundtrack of original music from the ‘Kingdom Business’ series has been a special project to further shine the spotlight on gospel in new ways. I am proud to be a part of something that has moved so many people’s lives, and we are thankful for these projects to be recognized by BET for its powerful message of strength and hope to make our communities a better place.”

