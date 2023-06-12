Three Killed, Three Injured In Annapolis Shooting

Police said that three people are dead and three are injured after a shooting in an Annapolis neighborhood.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Paddington Place around 8 p.m. Sunday.
According to officials, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are all men, and their ages range from 20 years old to their early 50s.
Police say they believe that the shooting broke out after an interpersonal dispute. At this time, police have a person of interest in custody.
There is no current threat to the public, according to Annapolis police.
The investigation is ongoing.
