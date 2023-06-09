H.E.R Flexes Her Gorgeous Eyes And A Head Full Of Curls On The Gram

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Over the last couple of months, HER has removed her glasses, allowing the world to look into her beautiful eyes. The soulful R&B crooner is known for shielding her eyes from the public as a way to redirect them to her music. And while her catalog speaks for itself, we can’t help but fixate on how naturally flawless she is.

In an Instagram post, the Damage singer shared a few selfies featuring a soft glam look and a fierce head of curls.

H.E.R flashed a smile in the carousel of pictures. She also showed off her curves in a black bodysuit partnered with a black jacket.

The singer’s followers flocked to the comment section to shower her with words of affirmation.

One fan wrote, “Nobody:

Me: Wondering why she used cover her face back when she first started her career, looking like THAT.”

Another fan wrote, “How to break the internet: Part II”

“Her without shades feels illegal… n I’m her lawbreaker ,” someone else commented.

“What fountain of youth are you drinking from woman???? Them curls made you age backwards double the amount ,” said another fan.

We’re loving the looks she’s been serving, and we can’t get enough of her head full off luscious curls. Drop the hair routine, sis!

