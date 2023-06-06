GRAMMY, DOVE and Stellar Award winner, Jonathan McReynolds’ continues his sold out domestic tour, The My Truth Tour. Ticket prices start at $39.50 via Jonathan McReynolds’ website. On the heels of his fifth-consecutive Billboard Gospel National Airplay #1 single, “Your World,” he now lifts a brand-new track, “Able” featuring Marvin Winans, from the MY TRUTH album. “Able” featuring Marvin Winans is impacting radio now. The MY TRUTH TOUR is in partnership with Compassion International; The 12-track album, MY TRUTH, is available wherever music is sold and streamed now.
Follow Jonathan McReynolds on social media using the handle @JonathanMcReynolds.MY TRUTH Tour Dates
June 4 – Savannah, GA
June 14 – Pittsburgh, PA
June 17 – St. Louis, MO
June 22 – Minneapolis, MN
June 23 – Kansas City, MO
June 25 – Denver, CO
June 27 – San Diego, CA
Jonathan McReynolds Continues Sold Out MY TRUTH Tour & Single “Able” featuring Marvin Winans was originally published on praiserichmond.com
