Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage

Published on June 4, 2023

Karen Bass Inaugurated As Mayor Of Los Angeles

Source: David McNew / Getty


 

The Roots Picnic Festival took place this past weekend and Mary Mary, along with award-winning bass player and award-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone and rising singer/actress Coco Jones took the crowd at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pa to church. Jones, who currently stars as Hilary Banks in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on Peacock joined Erica and Tina Campbell on stage for an amazing version of the Mary Mary classic hit “God In Me

The Roots Picnic was founded in 2007 at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia by Hip-Hop band, The Roots and co-founder Shawn Gee. After two years as a virtual-only event due to COVID-19, it returned as a two-day event last year. For the 15th anniversary, it expands with a comedy concert with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd and the festival takes place at Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3rd-4th.

Check out some of the highlights below

 

