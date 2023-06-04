The Roots Picnic Festival took place this past weekend and Mary Mary, along with award-winning bass player and award-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone and rising singer/actress Coco Jones took the crowd at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pa to church. Jones, who currently stars as Hilary Banks in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on Peacock joined Erica and Tina Campbell on stage for an amazing version of the Mary Mary classic hit “God In Me”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Erica Campbell On Verzuz “We Wanted Them To See What The Genre Of Gospel Looks Like In This Space”
- Erica Campbell Slams Slut-Shaming In Christianity While Revisiting Decade-Old Controversy
- Teddy & Tina Campbell Celebrate 21 Years Of Marriage With New Song [VIDEO]
The Roots Picnic was founded in 2007 at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia by Hip-Hop band, The Roots and co-founder Shawn Gee. After two years as a virtual-only event due to COVID-19, it returned as a two-day event last year. For the 15th anniversary, it expands with a comedy concert with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd and the festival takes place at Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3rd-4th.
Check out some of the highlights below
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten
-
The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Getting Cozy With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku At Overseas Wedding