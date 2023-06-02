Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s punk rock sensibilities have been polarizing, but even they admitted they had to take a step back recently.

Uzi’s on the cover of the latest issue of 032c magazine and got candid about more than just music, revealing they spent some time in rehab. Uzi explained that they initially thought rehab wouldn’t be effective but quickly learned that it improved their outlook on life.

They credited Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez for the push to enter a facility.

“I’m lucky to have people in my life who truly care about me and my well-being. Specifically, Desiree Perez, who helped me get into this program,” they said. “I didn’t want to do it, but I had to — and I can say now that it was a great thing to do.”

It wasn’t exactly a quick stint for the Philly Rapper since they spent more than six months learning new ways to deal with adversity though it thankfully got easier as the days wore on.

“I spent seven months in rehab. The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it was easy, because the people there became my family,” they added. “They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards.”

In March, Uzi doubled down with TMZ on the sobriety remarks regarding the creative process of their new album, The Pink Tape. At first, being sober was a hindrance, but it became easier, and now they claim the music has a level of clarity it didn’t have previously.

“It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” they told TMZ. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda cool, everything made sense.”

Lil Uzi Vert Opens Up About 7-Month Stint In Rehab: “The People There Became My Family” was originally published on cassiuslife.com