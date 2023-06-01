Kaytranada To Headline Milk & Cookies Festival This Friday

On Friday (June 2), the Milk & Cookies Festival will be partnering with RenderATL to bring some magic to the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta. And to headline the event they’ve brought in some extraordinary Canadian talent in the form of Kaytranada.

The multitalented Haitian-Canadian producer/rapper/DJ will be bringing home the event, which will play host to some 5,000 attendees. Milk & Cookies festival goers will be in for all kinds of treats including culinary delights courtesy of eateries such as Slutty Vegan (that’s such a dope name for a restaurant) and other activities that are sure to keep people entertained while awaiting Kaytranada to do his thing on the main stage.

From a press release emailed to HipHopWired:

Jhordan Gibbs, Director of Artist and Sponsor Relations at Milk & Cookies, exuded enthusiasm about the partnership with RenderATL, remarking, “We are thrilled to collaborate with RenderATL in bringing Kaytranada to the stage. Our shared objective is to curate an experience that merges enjoyment with engagement, and we firmly believe that Kaytranada’s music, complemented by our unique entertainment approach, will generate an unforgettable evening.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrUCNI7gqJr/

While Kaytranada will be headlining the event, the festival is really made to give people a place to not just emerge themselves in good vibes, but also build with each other and make the most of the environment that RenderATL will be providing for them to kick off their weekend.

“Our objective is to always provide a safe, inclusive, diverse and fun space for people to connect, dance, and experience new music, that’s the basis in which we’ve built our community in Atlanta, said Chase Freeman, Director of Marketing and Communications for Milk & Cookies in a statement. “We have a keen sense of what our community needs, and we curate our lineups to satisfy the eclectic palette of ATL, bridging culture through music.”

Sounds like a helluva way to start off the weekend, doesn’t it?

If you’re interested in heading over to the Milk & Cookies Festival, you can get more information on their website. Let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comments section below.

Kaytranada To Headline Milk & Cookies Festival This Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com