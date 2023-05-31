Weather Park, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Son, Credits RZA For Mentorship

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Weather Park was raised in literal Hip-Hop royalty as the son of beloved Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Now a rapper himself, Weather Park shared in a new interview that RZA, the Abbott himself, offered mentorship and guidance as he grew into his own.

Weather Park sat down with AllHipHop to discuss his burgeoning career as a Drill rapper, how his sound differs from that of his brother, Young Dirty Bastard, working with the 36 Chambers record label, and more.

From AllHipHop:

AllHipHop: Nice. So you started working with RZA, obviously, and this opportunity with 36 Chambers came about. Can you tell me a little bit about what it’s been like linking with 36 Chambers and what that allowed you to do as an artist?

Weather Park: Well, what I could say is it put me in a very focused state just as far as the direction of my sound. I know I’m good, but I’m constantly challenging myself to be better, just to be exposed to the greatness. It allows me to see myself in a higher light than I’ve ever perceived. You know what I mean? So as I create my music, I still have fun, but I’m creating it in a base of, “What can I?” not even like what, “How can I tell my story in a way that it can resonate with everyone just the same way as Wu-Tang Clan did back in the days?” You know what I mean? So that’s the most impactful part for me. I definitely appreciate the opportunity, and I definitely appreciate the time that we’ve had together because it’s definitely helped me grow as an artist. But the most important thing to me is my impact because I understand how impactful what I come from was.

The entire interview is full of gems and showcases that Weather Park definitely benefited from working with RZA both in music and in life. Read the whole piece here.

