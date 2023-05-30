Dr. Rosie Milligan, Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah, Brother Sadiki Kambom & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Publisher, Estate Planner & Author-activist Dr. Rosie Milligan checks into our classroom to discuss why many Black women want to get married while many Black men do not. Before we hear from Dr. Rosie, Restaurateur & Holistic Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah shares some the food items we should be eating this summer. Before Dr. Baruch, Brother Sadiki Kambom will preview this weekend’s Nubian Ciricles’ Black Leadership Summit. Getting us started Journalist Brother Obie outlines a tribute to former Grenada PM Maurice Bishop.
