National

11-Year-Old Arrested For Gun-Related Crimes In NW DC In Less Than A Week

Published on May 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Robbery, violent criminal act, bandit or robber, robbing money bags with a pistol in hand

Source: z_wei / Getty

Over the weekend, MPD arrested an 11-year-old kid for allegedly committing three gun-related offenses in the District in less than a week.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!

Officers were called to the 700 block of Lamont Street NW at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, for a report of a robbery. Someone approached them and demanded their things. Authorities say when the victim declined, the armed robber displayed a handgun and they agreed. The individual seized the property and fled.

Last Wednesday, at about 2:40 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Irving Street NW for a report of a firearms assault. Officers found that two people on bicycles approached a person, who threw one of them off and fled. While running, the victim noticed someone pointing a gun at them.

Last Friday around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Luray Place, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. Police said someone on a bicycle approached another person, demanded their property, and reportedly reached into a fanny pack as if they were armed. The person agreed and ran off. The robber fled the scene on a bicycle.

On Saturday, MPD officers apprehended the boy and charged him with armed robbery. attack with a dangerous weapon and robbery fear. These cases are still being investigated.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

11-Year-Old Arrested For Gun-Related Crimes In NW DC In Less Than A Week  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Black America Web
Close