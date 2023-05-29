Kim Kardashian Says Kanye’s Messy Ways May Cause More Harm To Kids Than Her Sex Tape

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian’s gloves are off when it comes to her kids. The reality TV star says Kanye’s messy ways will do more harm to their children than her infamous sex tape.

As spotted on HipHopDX the reality television star is not holding back when it comes to her ex-husband. On the newest episode of The Kardashians she discusses the rapper’s antics and makes it clear his outlook on life is way more dangerous to her little ones.

“Even just how he looks so down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media — thanks for reminding people once again,” she said. “All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f*** to call it — is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.”

She went on to explain that his vocalness puts her in an awkward position. “And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that, like, is the best thing for that.”

In the same episode, Kim Kardashian points the finger at Kanye for starting the rumor that she and Drake had romantic relations. Last year, Ye also went to social media saying he caught Kim with NBA player Chris Paul; another claim she denies. Lastly, she says that in the past Kanye has asked for approval on what she can and can not say publicly about him.

You can see Kim Kardashian share her frustrations on Kanye West below.

