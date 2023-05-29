Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Idris Elba may not be in line to become the next James Bond, but the man is surely acting like a 007 in the trailer for his upcoming action film, Hijack.

In the first trailer for the Apple TV+ action-thriller, Idris Elba stars as “Sam Nelson” (that man does not look like a Sam Nelson), who boards a seven-hour flight back home to London only to find himself in the middle of a hijack situation as armed gunmen take over the plane and force the passengers to comply with their demands. Armed with nothing but his wits and hands, Nelson hatches a plan to retake the flight but only if some of his fellow passengers play their part in his plan.

Unfortunately, the hijack is part of a bigger plot that could spell the end of not just the passengers on the plane but people on the ground. Can Sam “The Negotiator” Nelson smooth talk his and the rest of the passengers’ way to safety, or will they have to take matters into their own hands and risk ending the lives of hundreds and maybe thousands of innocent people? Guess we’ll have to wait till June 28 to find out when Hijack premieres on Apple TV+.

Check out the trailer to Hijack below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on June 28.

The post Idris Elba Stars In New Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Hijack’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Idris Elba Stars In New Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Hijack’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com