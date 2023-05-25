Ex-Cop Who Organized Bankroll Freddie Robbery Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A former badge is now going to have to do some hard time for trying to line up a rapper. An ex-police officer who helped plan robbing Bankroll Freddie has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

As spotted on HipHopDX the rapper was once robbed at gun point back in 2019. While the law did not have any immediate suspects it turns out that one of their own had a hand in the crime. Eventually cops pieced together the conspiracy and identified the culprits which also included police officer at the time Justin Mikale Thorne.

Almost three years later he saw his day in court. According to WSB-TV he plead guilty several felony charges earlier this month and revealed his role in the robbery scheme that involved two other men. A judge has sentenced him to 10 years in prison for his involvement. During his original bail hearing Thorne’s attorney, Lenny Franco, claimed that he got involved because he and his family were threatened. It is unclear if Thorne and Bankroll Freddie has a relationship prior to the crime. It is also unclear at this time if the two other culprits are also facing charges.

While Bankroll Freddie is seeing justice served in his robbery case that is not the end of his legal concerns. Back in November he was indicted in a drug and weapons case. TMZ reports that he was apart of a crew who conspired to sell crack cocaine and drugs throughout Arkansas and Texas from 2021 to 2022.

