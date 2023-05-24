Watch: Stephen A. Smith Shares That He Hopes To Become The Greatest TV Talent In History On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Stephen A. Smith sits down on a special edition of “Tamron Hall” titled “Road Trip with Tamron to Los Angeles.” He talks about his aspirations as an actor and becoming the greatest television talent in history. Read more about their conversation and watch the clip inside.

On today’s special “Road Trip with Tamron to Los Angeles” edition of “Tamron Hall,” sports journalist and Tamron’s future “Celebrity Family Feud” opponent Stephen A. Smith welcomed Tamron to the set of “General Hospital,” to chat about his recurring role on the longest running soap opera, his family, career and future plans. Smith shared with Hall some of his best secrets to success.

“No one’s gonna outwork me,” Smith shares with the media personality. “I remember I was just with my boss the other day and you know, I was reminded of a time where there was a former executive VP at ESPN, who’s now the athletic director at Syracuse, his name is John Wildhack, and he introduced me to the football team because he wanted me to speak to the football team. And he reminded them that he had been in our business for nearly 40 years and I was the only employee he ever had to make take vacation.”

Tamron asks if Smith is still the same guy. Smith responds, “I wouldn’t go that far. You don’t have to make me take vacation. I’m gonna take vacation.”

Tamron interjects, “What changed?” Smith answers, “Longevity. Thinking about smelling the roses, I’m not one to sit around and smell it, but I want to do things and associate myself with things that allows me to know that I’m reaping the fruits of my labor.”

Though you don’t have to force Stephen to take a vacation, he argues that he will still outwork most people, prioritizing his goals. More recently, he became a recurring character on “General Hospital.”

“I’ve been blessed and fortunate because I do scenes primarily with the star of the show,” Smith shares of his role.

Smith taking on this new chapter of his career is just the beginning of his plans.

“First order of business is perfecting the things that I’ve already started,” Smith reveals in their conversation. “My production company I want to grow. Everybody talks about stuff like, you know, Spike Lee and people like that, yeah Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, Jerry Bruckheimer. My aspiration is to get to that point.”

He’s already gotten a headstart on one of his major goals to become “the greatest television talent in history.”

“I’m going to pursue acting,” Smith shares. “I finally made the decision to do that. That’s something that I want to do because I like portraying other characters and finding myself marrying that character, the challenge of it because I think it makes me better on television.”

In terms of how he will push the envelope in TV, he adds: “I plan on taking it a step further. I want to end my career being recognized as arguably the greatest television talent in history. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to accomplish.”

Smith’s advice to reaching the success he longs for, “You got to put in the work, and I intend to do just that.”

Watch the clip from their interview below:

Watch: Stephen A. Smith Shares That He Hopes To Become The Greatest TV Talent In History On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show was originally published on globalgrind.com