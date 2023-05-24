Ice Cube Says Music Created Via AI Is “Demonic”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube has always been one of the more outspoken voices in Hip-Hop and his words carry weight with his fans and observers alike. In a new interview, the Los Angeles rapper and actor shared his thoughts on the emergence of AI in music, calling the practice “demonic” in short.

Ice Cube joined the Full Send podcast team for a sitdown inside Barney’s Beanery, opening the chat by speaking on the star’s latest ventures in the acting world. The conversation then shifted to music, and the unavoidable topic of AI came up in the discussion.

In his typical brash fashion, the artist born O’Shea Jackson didn’t mince his words when discussing the changes in the music industry by way of AI.

“I don’t wanna hear an AI Drake song. Yeah. I don’t wanna hear that bullshit. He should sue whoever made it,” Cube said, discussing the use of the Canadian star’s voice on the AI-generated track, “Heart On My Sleeve,” which went viral online.

Cube added, “It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay. I think AI is demonic, I think AI is going to get a backlash from organic people.”

Ice Cube Isn’t the only one who feels this way as Young Guru called out Timbaland for his embrace of AI usage in songs and for launching a program that will allow producers to generate voices of known artists for their own works.

