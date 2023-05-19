Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Martin Scorsese is once again teaming up with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio to bring non-comic book fans a film based on a true story revolving around murders that happened in a Native American community in Oklahoma City in the 1920’s.

The legendary director (and Marvel Cinematic Universe hater) has recruited two of his favorite Hollywood icons for his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart who is married to an indigenous woman of the Osage Native American tribe when members of her people begin to get picked off. Why were Native Americans being murdered in that town? Well, money. Once oil was discovered on their land, it was only a matter of time before a paleface decided he/she wanted that land for its riches and began to kill off the inheritors of the land one-by-one.

Looking for answers, authorities decide to investigate what’s going on in and the FBI is sent in to investigate the matter.

Though this seems like an Oscar worthy cast with an Oscar worthy story, Killers of the Flower Moon will actually be premiering on Apple TV+ because y’all already know that movie theaters are reserved for comic book films and big budget blockbusters. That’s why Martin Scorsese hates Marvel and DC. Just sayin.’

Check out the trailer to Killers of the Flower Moon below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on Apple TV+ on October 6. Better question, do y’all even have Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Martin Scorsese Teams Up With Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro For New Western Crime Drama appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

