Jamie Foxx’s medical scare has fans wondering about the star’s condition.

His family has kept many of the details under wraps, but thankfully he’s on the mend. And now, it’s clear that his road to recovery is underway at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago, known to be one of the best in the country.

TMZ reported that Foxx’s daughters Corinne, Anelise and the latter’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were spotted in the windy city over the weekend, reportedly visiting Foxx as he continues healing.

“While we still don’t know exactly what happened to Jamie or why he’s there … we know the facility specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation,” writes TMZ, which may offer up some guesses as to what health scare Foxx suffered.

The actor-singer-comedian has reportedly been at the facility since late April after initially being admitted to an Atlanta hospital, with additional sources telling TMZ that Foxx is “recovering well.”

His daughter Corinne, who has been by his side for the past few weeks, addressed the rumors of her father’s deteriorating health by assuring everyone that he was on the mend. Late last week, she took to Instagram to give fans a positive update.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” she wrote. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The work announcement turned out to be a new music game show Foxx and his daughter will be hosting called We Are Family that’s set to premiere in 2024.

Corinne was also the family member that broke the news in April about the initial medical complication but asked everyone for privacy during the devastating time.

Jamie Foxx Reportedly Recovering In Chicago Physical Rehab Center was originally published on cassiuslife.com