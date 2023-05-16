Chloë Bailey Serves Chic Courtside Fashion At The Lakers Vs Warriors Game

Chloë Bailey works hard and plays harder. The singer, who just wrapped her first solo headlining tour, was spotted at the Lakers vs. Warriors game this weekend, serving sexy courtside fashion.
Bailey wore a black Givenchy sweatsuit, a black bra, and black platform Jlo Jennifer Lopez by REVOLVE heels.
The sexy black crystal-embellished sandals are a statement piece that lifted the Praise This actress 6 inches off the ground.
Bailey showed off a number of stylish looks on her Instagram page, including her courtside ensemble.
She captioned the post, “casual slay.” A simple yet accurate caption because our girl served lewk after lewk in her carousel of fashion yumminess. Bailey did not come to play with folks, from her all-denim outfit to her mauve two-piece set.
We love to see the Bailey sisters slay in their respective lanes. The dynamic duo has been winning ever since the two launched careers independent of the Chloe X Halle brand. They’re booked, busy, and doing it all with the utmost style.
