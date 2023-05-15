Brother Zaki Baruti, Banking Expert Darnell Parker, Jeanette Prophyl and Henry Innes l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The President/General of The Universal African People’s Organization, Brother Zaki Baruti returns to our classroom. He will update us on the charges facing three members of the African People’s Socialist Party. Brother Zaki will also discuss the fight to restrict voting Rights in Jackson, Mississippi & More. Before we hear from Zaki, Banking Expert Darnell Parker will explain what the failure of lawmakers to increase the debt limit will mean to us. Darnell will also share how it will affect lending rates, & the ongoing Banking problem. Jeanette Prophyl and Henry Innes from The Black Owned Black Operated Collective will join us.

