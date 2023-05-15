A$AP Rocky Shares Family Photo To Celebrate Son’s First Birthday

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to ride the wave of parenthood their way. The rapper shared some family photos in honor of his son’s first birthday.

As spotted on Huffington Post the Harlem, New York native is showing all is teeth and it is not to stunt his gold grill. Last week his son turned twelve months and he celebrated the moment by posting several candid photos of the Mayers family. The carousel post featured eight photos of Pretty Flacko, Bad Gal Riri and their newborn prince.

All of the visuals seemed to be candid as everyone was just caught enjoying all the love in the air. As expected the outfits, which varied from dressy to hobo chic to matching pajama sets, all hit. Additionally one of the slides was a video that showed Rocky rocking the baby back and forth to the kid’s delight. “Big head man,” he said right before he kissed him on the forehead. On the caption he also seemingly confirmed that they did name their son after the founder of Wu-Tang Clan. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA ” he wrote.

You can check out the family fun below.

