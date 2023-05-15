18-Year-Old Admits To Role In Pop Smoke’s Murder

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of the men arrested for the 2020 murder of Pop Smoke has finally admitted to his role in the fatal shooting of the up and coming rap superstar.

The LA Times is reporting that the 18-year-old (who was 15 at the time of the killing) admitted to killing the Brooklyn artist in Juvenile Court this past Friday (May 12). Aside from shooting Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, the man also owned up to his role in the home-invasion robbery and “allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm during the crime.”

Though the man acknowledged his actions in a court of law, the judge overseeing the case didn’t let him walk away without giving him a small piece of his mind.

The LA Times reports:

L.A. County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the 18-year-old and his 19-year-old co-defendant that Jackson “lost his life over no good reason.”

“You have no right to take somebody’s life. You have no right to take somebody’s property,” Smith said, according to City News Service.

Three other people were charged in Jackson’s death: one other juvenile defendant who was a minor at the time of the crime and Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers, who were 19 and 18, the Associated Press reported. A judge has issued a court order barring the media from identifying the juvenile defendants.

The man is expected to be held in Juvie until he turns 25-years-old.

The admission comes a month after one of his co-defendants pleaded guilty to robbery and manslaughter in the case. Now that his killers are copping to their crime, we hope this will give Pop Smoke’s family and friends some kind of peace knowing his murderers are being held to account.

Pop Smoke was killed on February 19 of 2020 after a group of men broke into the Hollywood Hills home that the Brooklyn rapper was staying at after he accidentally revealed the address on an IG post earlier that day. Once they were in there they attempted to rob him of his jewelry, but Pop Smoke fought back and was ultimately shot and killed. He was only 20 years old.

Rest In Power, Pop.

The post 18-Year-Old Admits To Role In Pop Smoke’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

18-Year-Old Admits To Role In Pop Smoke’s Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com