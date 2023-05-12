Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Address Sperm Donor Comments On The ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss and address Da Brat’s comments made about the few Black sperm donors that were available to them.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart have been in the media lately due to Da Brat’s pregnancy news. Recently, the couple was scrutinized for choosing a white sperm donor to conceive their child. When asked why they went this route, the ladies explained that there wasn’t a variety of Black sperm available for them to choose from. After screening thousands of donors, the couple settled on 300; out of that number, only one was Black. “And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” joked Brat.

In response to the couple choosing a white donor and Brat’s comment, social media erupted, causing Brat’s wife, Dupart, to hop on her Instagram and address the backlash. “The headlines are misleading, but also my wife made a distasteful joke, and now it’s attached to the headline and making it seem like we choose strictly off of looks and we didn’t at all,” wrote Dupart.

On the “Tamron Hall Show,” Brat addressed and apologize for her comments by saying, “People who know me know I didn’t mean any harm. So, if I offended anybody I do apologize. But it was a joke between me, my wife, and the doctor. We joke like that. We play around, so it wasn’t meant to be offensive in any way.” pleaded Brat.

