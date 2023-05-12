Porn Site Gives Angel Reese ‘Generous Offer’ After ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos Go Viral

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A pornographic website has extended what it calls a “generous offer” to Angel Reese just days after photos showing the college basketball star wearing skimpy bikinis were featured in Sports Illustrated‘s annual swimsuit issue.

CamSoda, which describes itself as “a leading adult camming site,” said it has already offered the 6-foot-3 national champion with LSU nicknamed the Bayou Barbie a five-figure payment “for each performance (once a month), leading up to the start of this upcoming season.” CamSoda said it was offering Reese $85,000 per month, a number that reflects the 85 points that LSU held the University of Iowa to scoring in the national championship game last month.

Reese has already been racking up the endorsements and cashing in on her lucrative NIL (name, image and likeness) deals with major corporations since before and after LSU won the national championship. In fact, just last week, Reese boasted on Instagram that she was given for free a new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 for her 21st birthday. The sports car is worth about $130,000.

Her NIL valuation has surged since she won the national championship.

At the start of the NCAA Tournament, her NIL valuation was estimated to be at more than $370,000. More than one month later, that same NIL valuation has soared to more than $1 million.

It’s in that context that Reese may not have any interest in CamSoda’s offer. In a press released emailed to NewsOne Friday afternoon, the full offer letter congratulated the LSU champ, shared details on compensation and referred to Reese’s “queen” status.

Dear Ms. Reese,

I want to congratulate you and the rest of the Louisiana State University’s Women’s Basketball team on its recent national title, as well as your individual honors as the NCAA’s Most Outstanding Player.

Let me say that myself and my team here at CamSoda – an adult entertainment company – were blown away by your recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. At CamSoda, our cam show roster features no shortage of Barbies, but we want Bayou Barbie. After looking at your steamy bikini photos in Sports Illustrated, we’d love to offer you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join our team, performing cam shows to not only our loyal fanbase, but yours, too. As such, we are prepared to offer you up to $85,000 for each performance (once a month), leading up to the start of this upcoming season. The $85,000 is not only a generous offer, but also a reminder of LSU’s stout defense in the national championship as you held Caitlin Clark and Iowa to a mere 85 points.

I mean, we all knew you could handle a basketball, but have you ever wondered if you could handle other…balls? We love your personality, passion and “queen” status and think it will be a perfect fit alongside our other models. Just think of how many people want to see you up close and personal flashing your iconic “ring me” pose. What do you think?

Not only is this a fantastic opportunity to enhance your brand and identity, but we are well aware of your passion for femininity and growing women’s sports. Once you hop on that cam show, we foresee women around the country looking up to you, striving to be as confident in their skin as you are.

Please take some time to consider my offer. I’d love to work together in some capacity.

If you have any questions, feel free to email me directly at camsodapress@gmail.com.

I hope to hear from you soon!

All the best,

Daryn Parker

Vice President of CamSoda

