The 8th Annual Black Music Honors, Presented by Procter & Gamble, Set to Showcase the Best of Black Music With Stellar Performances by Tamra Braxton, Anthony Hamilton, Tina Campbell, Robin Thicke, and More!

(CHICAGO, IL.) – May 3, 2022 – The 2023 Black Music Honors unveils its awe-inspiring roster of performers, poised to honor the music that has captivated and influenced generations with a special live taping at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 19.

Exhilarating performances are slated by music heavyweights including belting vocalist and Reality TV superstar Tamar Braxton; the sweet-sounding and quartet-influenced Anthony Hamilton feat. The Ton3s; powerhouse singer and Gospel staple Tina Campbell of Mary Mary; falsetto-serenader and diamond-selling recording artist Robin Thicke; Hip-Hop & R&B superwoman Lil’ Mo; modern soul man and crooner Kenny Lattimore; influential 90’s R&B group 702; three-time GRAMMY-nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Chicago soulful veteran Dave Hollister; melodic songbird and actress Elle Varner; six-time ASCAP award-winning singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter; multi-talented singer-songwriter Nicole Wray; southern hummingbird and songstress Tweet; contemporary Gospel vocalist and pastor Beverly Crawford; Gospel soloist and Sunday Best winner Le’Andria Johnson; Gospel award-winning singer-songwriter Zacardi Cortez; member of the multi-platinum R&B group Xscape and inspirational artist Latocha Scott; raspy-tone Gospel singer and composer Melvin Williams; retro R&B/Soul trio The Shindellas; New Orleans rapper Juvenile; Gospel viral sensation and songster Kelontae Gavin; and dynamic gospel chorale ensemble Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.

“As we come together to celebrate the rich cultural milestone that is Black Music Month, we get the unique opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of talent within the Black music community,” says Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson. “The vibrant future of Black music will be epitomized by captivating performances while spotlighting the unforgettable legacies of musical greats and their diverse contributions.”

The late Bobby Caldwell will be recognized with a special salute for his over 25-year career as an acclaimed in-demand songwriter and soul performer. Other honors for the celebration include Music Innovator Icon tapped to be received by Hip-Hop superstar Missy Elliott; Urban Music Icon to be presented to girl group SWV; R&B Music Icon awarded to singer-songwriter Evelyn “Champagne” King; Legends Award snagged by R&B/Soul crooner Jeffrey Osborne; and Gospel Music Icon set to be received by gospel trailblazers The Hawkins Family.

The dynamic duo of Grammy-winning artist LeToya Luckett and acclaimed comedian DeRay Davis return as co-hosts with their infectious charisma and electric energy. The televised tribute will debut on the Stellar Network TV June 3 with national broadcast syndication starting June 10 – July 2 and an airing on Bounce TV June 19. The 8th Annual Black Music Honors is presented by Procter and Gamble. Sponsors include AT&T, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, State Farm, Verizon and Walmart. The 8th Annual Black Music Honors show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; and Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director.

