Snoop Dogg is fed up with the current state of the music industry. During a candid sit down with former Apple Music Creative Director Larry Jackson, the 51-year-old hip-hop veteran slammed the streaming industry, which has become a crucial part of how many artists are paid by digital music sites like Spotify and Apple.
Due to the complex structure of streaming, the “Doggyland” rapper argued that many artists in today’s field are having a hard time making a living off of digital music sales.
The problem with streaming.
A study by The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers found that artists were paid an average of just over half a cent per stream in 2018 and under a third of a cent in 2020. The average artist’s pay rate declined 43 percent over two years. Snoop is right. How could anyone maintain a living with that chump change?
A third user suggested that the industry go back to “selling physical copies” of CDs and records.
“Make these music streaming services start losing artists, listeners, and money. That’s the only way I can see anything changing for any artist out there trying to get their money up,” they added.
Snoop Dogg Slams The Music Streaming Industry: ‘How Do You Get Paid Off That S—-!?’ was originally published on newsone.com
