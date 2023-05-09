Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Big Sean hopped on stage to sing Jhene Aiko’s praises during her first performance since giving birth to their baby boy.

Big Sean is making our hearts melt just in time for Mother’s Day. The Detroit-bred rapper hopped on stage during Jhene Aiko’s first performance since having their son to express gratitude to the singer, to tell the crowd just how good of a mother she is, and to also thank the audience for being so receptive to the songstress. “It took her so much to get upon this stage. Because she’s so hands-on with him. She’s so nurturing, breastfeeding, every…ya know. Tit breastfeeding, not just pumping. She really nurtures and takes care of this baby, and it took a lot for her to get upon stage today, so I appreciate all the love you guys are showing her,” gushed Big Sean. The artist concluded his speech by acknowledging all mothers. He then embraced Aiko, told her he loved her, and playfully tapped her on the derrière.

Aiko stood coyly by Big Sean as he spoke in a brown beaded halter top, white flowing pleated pants, and white sunglasses. She wore her braided hair in an updo.

Big Sean and Aiko are one of our favorite celebrity couples. We love that he recognizes her strengths as a mother and takes the time to salute them publicly. So cute!

Big Sean Praises Jhene Aiko During Her First Performance Since Giving Birth To Their Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com