Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re back with CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh! Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Disclaimer:

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

Yes, we know CRT FRSH is supposed to be a bi-weekly endeavor but sometimes, life gets in the way. That said, we have 50 new, sort of new, and new to you joints for you to enjoy. Check it out.

We open the playlist with Scar Lip’s “This is New York,” one of the hardest songs to emerge in years in any region. We follow that up with “Mr. Gaulden” from YoungBoy Never Broke Again from his latest full-length, Don’t Try This At Home. Teen titan Luh Tyler checks in with his track, “First Show.”

Rising Philly rapper Armani White dropped his new album Road to CASABLANCO., and the remix to his hit song “Billie Eilish” features the talents of Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and N.O.R.E.

Conway The Machine returns with another stellar full-length in WON’T HE DO IT and among the excellent selection of tracks, we went with “Stab Out” featuring the sharp stylings of Ransom on the helpout. Los Angeles-based rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has dropped some consistently great projects over the past four years and his latest set, From Whence It Came, is possibly his strongest work to date. We feature “Where It Goes” featuring the angelic vocals of Jimetta Rose.

Salute to iann dior, Moneybagg Yo, Sideshow (salute to DC), kay anthony, Stik Figa, Planet Asia, billy woods, Kenny Segal, Coi Leray, NLE Choppa, Jae Skeese, Skip The Kid (look out for this producer!), Lupe Fiasco, klwn cat, Backwood Sweetie, and more.

Check out the CRT FRSH playlist below.

