Chloë Bailey stole the show at a recent performance in Los Angeles earlier this week when she hit the stage in a custom yellow bodysuit from L.O.C.A. that was everything!
Chloë Bailey Performs In A Custom L.O.C.A Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
