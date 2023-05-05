Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and YEEZY continue to take Ls.

A New York court ordered Ye and his company, YEEZY, to fork over $300,000 to a Brooklyn-based freelancer who was the creative director for those ugly-ass sunglasses.

The plaintiff, Katelyn Mooney, slapped West and his fledgling brand with a $300,000 lawsuit in December 2022 for unpaid invoices and other damages, claiming the brand hired her to shoot the SHDZ sunglasses line.

Mooney claims the agreed-upon number was $110,000 for her work but only got $15,000. Per Hypebeast, there was no contract, but everything was discussed via text messages with a YEEZY employee, and she has receipts in the form of invoices.

In her lawsuit, Mooney claims that she had to “max out her credit cards” and take out loans to pay her rent and cover unpaid bills from the shoot.

Kanye West and YEEZY are responsible for Mooney’s financial troubles after defaulting because they did not show up to court and failed to respond to court documents.

So where was Ye? Maybe he was too busy planning his struggle secret fashion show unveiling YEEZY or YZY Season 10 clothes and a new “sock-sneaker,” which will probably never see the light of day.

Or, he is busy getting ready to run for President again, as reports claim he is teaming up with far-right clown Milo Yiannopoulos again.

Who knows? Who cares? We just want this man to chill with his secret wife and get help.

But, unfortunately, it feels like some form of “YEEZY season” is coming, whether you want it to happen or not.

—

Photo: MEGA / Getty

The post Former Billionaire Rapper Kanye West Ordered To Pay $300K To New York Freelancer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Former Billionaire Rapper Kanye West Ordered To Pay $300K To New York Freelancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com