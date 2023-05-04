Ashra Kwesi & Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi, returns to our classroom to explain the attack on Afrocentricity. Brother Kwesi will show how White Supremacist Egyptologists have targeted the African-Centered movement for decades. Before we hear from Brother Kwesi, Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins will preview the Marketing Techniques the Political Parties will employ to get your vote. We’ll start by profiling Roots Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.

