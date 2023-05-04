The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi, returns to our classroom to explain the attack on Afrocentricity. Brother Kwesi will show how White Supremacist Egyptologists have targeted the African-Centered movement for decades. Before we hear from Brother Kwesi, Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins will preview the Marketing Techniques the Political Parties will employ to get your vote. We’ll start by profiling Roots Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Grubhub & Amazon Prime Partner For Fun Mother’s Day Promo
- Jordan Neely’s Killer Had Help: Who Are The People Who Aided And Abetted Deadly Subway Chokehold?
- ‘Black HIV in the South’ Podcast Earns Two Communicator Awards
- DC Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked & Punched In The Face
- So, What Exactly is Cinco de Mayo?
Ashra Kwesi & Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
'Snowfall' Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Protect Our Recipes: Black Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Keep Oxtail Out of Colonizers’ Freezers