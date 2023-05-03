Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Trey Songz has escaped severe legal ramifications for his latest alleged crimes.

The R&B singer was accused of beating up a woman in the bathroom of a bowling alley bathroom last October and allegedly also dragged her by the hair. The acts were backed by another alleged victim who says he, too, was punched by Songz, and despite an eye injury, refused medical attention. However, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for visible minor injuries.

Now, it turns out that the NYPD has dropped 10 of the original charges against him, which included aggravated harassment and assault, after he pleaded guilty to a single disorderly conduct violation. However, Songz will not get off completely unscathed. He will have to complete 12 anger management courses by August, and according to TMZ, he’s already started them.

TMZ also received a statement from his attorney, Mitchell Schuster, who thanked the NYPD for its thorough investigation that, in conclusion, revealed Songz’s true involvement in any altercation.

“We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client,” reads the statement.

Songz has been fighting plenty of allegations lately, like a sexual assault case in Las Vegas, allegedly raping UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, another woman who came forward in 2022 about a rape that reportedly happened in 2016 and another sexual assault at a Miami night club in 2018.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the horrifying allegations:

Trey Songz Takes Plea Deal For Alleged Bowling Alley Attack & Gets 10 Charges Dropped was originally published on cassiuslife.com